Wooden mosque in Belarus popular with Muslim tourists

AhlulBayt News Agency: A wooden mosque in Grodno, Belarus, is more than a century and a half old and still welcomes worshipers and attracts tourists every year with its unique architecture.

The wooden mosque, which was founded in 1884, represents the faith and identity of a small community of Muslims who have managed to preserve this Islamic heritage to this day despite difficult historical conditions, according to Al-Aloqa.

This mosque has been continuously active for the past 150 years and generations have prayed in it.

The city’s Muslim population, which only makes up about 500 of the city's total population of 6,900, takes special care of this mosque and considers it part of their identity.

The mosque’s architecture is a combination of traditional local style and simple artistic elements, which gives it an appearance that is both authentic and beautiful.

Inside the mosque, there are separate prayer areas for men and women, and its simple wooden structure reflects the lifestyle and architecture of ancient Muslim communities in Europe.

The mosque also attracts domestic and foreign tourists and visitors especially Muslims, due to its unique architectural features and historical value.

Sheikh Shabanovich, a member of the Islamic Society of Belarus, emphasized that the Grodno Wooden Mosque is now not only a place of worship, but also the main cultural and social center of Muslims in the country, and a new educational and cultural center will soon be opened next to it to strengthen ties with the local community.

