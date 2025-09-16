Belarus Muslim women launch Quranic outreach project with weekly verse reflections

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of Muslim women activists in Belarus has launched a creative Quranic outreach initiative titled On the Path of Good Morals.

The project revolves around sharing one Quranic verse each week for reflection and encouraging its practical application in daily life. It was recently complemented by the release of a beautifully designed notebook bearing the same name.

Elena Ivashchenko, a preacher and educator active in Muslim women’s outreach in Belarus, shared on Facebook that the initiative began several months ago with the aim of strengthening the connection between Muslims and the Quran through consistent reminders.

She explained that the project seeks to integrate Quranic verses into everyday life and described the notebook as “a simple reminder that could change your entire day… Open it, smile, and draw from it warmth and inspiration.”

Ivashchenko highlighted the notebook’s practical design, featuring metal rings that allow users to add or rearrange pages easily. New verses are added weekly as part of the ongoing project.

The notebook includes Quranic text in Arabic alongside its Russian translation, encouraging deeper contemplation. It also features elegant floral backgrounds with subtle sparkle and sturdy covers, making it ideal for personal use or as a thoughtful gift.

The project’s founders emphasized that the notebook can serve as a personal journal for Quranic reflections or as a meaningful gift that conveys encouragement and spiritual inspiration.



/129