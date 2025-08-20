President Pezeshkian: US unilateralism intolerable for Iran and Belarus

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the United States and some European countries are seeking to expand unilateralism and impose their views on other nations, an approach that is unacceptable for both Tehran and Minsk.

At the start of his visit to Belarus on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian expressed his pleasure at the opportunity to visit the country during a bilateral meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Pezeshkian noted that Western countries, led by the US, aim to put pressure on Iran and Belarus to make them accept Western preferences.

The Iranian president emphasized that both Iran and Belarus believe they are not lagging behind countries seeking to influence others through sanctions. He also underlined that serious cooperation between the two nations can help overcome sanctions and challenges.

He further said that Iran and Belarus share close views on many regional and international issues and maintain constructive cooperation in global forums.

According to Pezeshkian, organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the BRICS group provide frameworks to facilitate productive interactions between Tehran and Minsk.

President Lukashenko described his country as a friendly and always trustworthy partner for Iran. He assured that, with friendship and interaction, bilateral cooperation can be expanded, and any potential obstacles to mutual agreements can be fully removed.

Referring to his previous visit to Tehran, the Belarusian president said that he has very good memories of the trip, particularly his meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and asked his Iranian counterpart to convey his best wishes to the Leader.

Lukashenko further said that he believes the path to the expansion of cooperation is open, and the two sides can discuss all areas of mutual interest and improve bilateral relations.