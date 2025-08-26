Iran President, his cabinet pay tribute to martyrs of Islamic Republic

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, accompanied by his cabinet members, paid tribute to the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution and the eight-year war imposed by the Iraqi Baathist regime (1980 to 1988) during a visit to Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery near Tehran.

This visit, held on Monday, marked the beginning of Government Week, a period dedicated to recognizing the sacrifices made for the nation. The president and his cabinet reaffirmed their commitment to the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini, at his mausoleum before proceeding to honor the graves of prominent martyrs.

Among those remembered were the 72 martyrs who lost their lives in the bombing on June 28, 1981. President Mohammad Ali Rajai, Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar, and dozens of other high-ranking Iranian officials were assassinated in this tragic incident.

The cabinet members also visited a section of the cemetery dedicated to the recent martyrs of the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime, further emphasizing their respect and gratitude for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

This act of remembrance highlights the administration's dedication to honoring the legacy of those who fought for the sovereignty and security of the country.

