Pres. Pezeshkian: No foreign power should disrupt Iran-Armenia friendly ties

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of ensuring that no foreign power disrupts the friendly and strategic relations between Iran and Armenia.

In a meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on Saturday, the Iranian president discussed recent developments in the Caucasus region, particularly the presence of foreign forces, stating that concerns of the Islamic Republic have largely been alleviated thanks to the explanations and reassurances provided by Armenian officials.

Reflecting on his recent successful visit to Yerevan, President Pezeshkian described the discussions and agreements reached with high-ranking Armenian officials as constructive and positive.

The president expressed satisfaction with the progress of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), highlighting the dedication of Armenian officials to this project. He regarded the completion of this corridor as a vital step toward enhancing economic and even political cooperation among Eurasian Union member states.

Pezeshkian stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements, particularly in transportation, as a key achievement of his visit and a highlight of discussions with Armenian authorities.

He stated, "Our current goals can outline bright horizons and a broad perspective for both nations," emphasizing the necessity to facilitate trade and investment cooperation between Iranian and Armenian businesses.

Pezeshkian encouraged moving beyond mere goods exchange to jointly producing competitive technological products in advanced fields such as biotechnology and nanotechnology.

During the meeting, the Armenian official expressed gratitude for President Pezeshkian's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations, deeming this approach valuable for Armenia. He noted that the president's visit to Yerevan was of great significance for the Armenian government, as it thoroughly examined all dimensions of the bilateral relationship and clearly outlined future cooperation paths.

Grigoryan emphasized the strategic nature of Iran-Armenia relations, announcing Yerevan's readiness to formalize this partnership through a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement.

He also highlighted the active presence of Iranian companies in Armenia, expressing hope that their participation would lead to the successful implementation of infrastructure and construction projects. Additionally, he stated that Armenia is prepared to increase economic exchanges with Iran several times over the current levels.

