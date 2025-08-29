Resilience in 12-day war proves Iranians steadfastness

President Masoud Pezeshkian praised the unwavering spirit and steadfastness of the Iranian people in defending their homeland during the war imposed by the Israeli regime.

In a solemn ceremony commemorating the victims of the 12-day war imposed on Iran, the president emphasized on Thursday that Iranians’ resilience has once again demonstrated their loyalty and commitment to their country on the global stage.

During the event, Pezeshkian honored the memory of the martyrs and expressed solidarity with their families. He reflected on the various plots and hostilities against Iran, particularly since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The president condemned the shameful support from the United States and European countries for the Israeli regime, criticizing their justification of its atrocities, especially against the oppressed people of Gaza.

The supporters of the regime accuse Iran of supporting terrorism and violating human rights without acknowledging that Iran has never attacked another country, he stated, highlighting the hypocrisy in the stance of those states that attempt to portray themselves as champions of democracy and human rights.

Pezeshkian pointed out the malicious objectives of the Israeli regime and the US in their aggression against Iran. He noted that their attempts to destabilize the country through the assassination of key Iranian officials have backfired. The president emphasized that not only did their sinister goals fail, but the entire Iranian nation stood firmly and defended their homeland.

He affirmed that Iran is not reliant on individuals but is instead founded on the boundless divine power and faith of its people.

Pezeshkian described the pressures from the US and Western countries as an attempt to render Iran disarmed, weak, and defenseless against their brutal attacks, underlining that Iranian authorities fear no threats and are wholly committed to resolving their nation's issues while ensuring the dignity and pride of the people. The Iranian officials despise war and seek peace and tranquility, but they will respond decisively to any aggression, he stated.