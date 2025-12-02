Photo exhibition on aftermath of 12-day war opens in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency: A photo exhibition entitled “Standing for Iran: War Does Not End with the Last Bullet” opened on Monday at the Iran University of Art, displaying a collection of images depicting the destruction and aftermath of the 12-day Israeli-imposed war against Iran in June.

According to IRNA, the exhibition features photographs captured in the affected areas and seeks to visually document the human, urban, and infrastructural damage caused by the recent attacks, highlighting that the consequences of war continue long after the fighting ends.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology of Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, as well as several foreign embassies based in Tehran.

