Iranian Defense Spokesperson highlights military advancements following 12-day war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesperson for Iran’s Defense Ministry, has announced a marked improvement in the operational, defensive, and logistical capabilities of the Iranian Armed Forces in the aftermath of the recent 12-day war.

According to IRNA, Speaking at a ceremony in Sanandaj, the capital of Kordestan Province, on Saturday, Talaei-Nik acknowledged that Iran’s military infrastructure sustained damage during the conflict. However, he emphasized that the experience had led to significant advancements. “The operational, combat, and defensive readiness of our armed forces has greatly increased as a direct result of the lessons learned during the war,” he stated.

He also noted a major shift in Iran’s defense production strategy, revealing that 60 percent of the country’s military hardware—including weapons, equipment, and munitions—is now manufactured by domestic private sector firms and knowledge-based enterprises.

Talaei-Nik further asserted that Iran now ranks among the world’s top ten nations in missile capability, underscoring the country’s growing self-sufficiency in defense technology. “This achievement reflects our independence from foreign sources in the development of strategic weaponry,” he said.

Addressing the recent Israeli attacks, Talaei-Nik condemned the strikes as part of a broader strategy aimed at destabilizing Iran. “The Zionist enemy sought to weaken our nation, force its surrender, and ultimately overthrow the Islamic Republic. But their calculations were once again proven wrong,” he declared.

The Israeli regime launched overnight strikes on June 13, targeting residential areas in Tehran and other locations. The attacks resulted in the assassination of senior Iranian military officials and the deaths of civilians, including those killed when homes were directly hit.

