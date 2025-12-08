Defense Minister: Western narrative does not reflect reality of Iran’s progress

AhlulBayt News Agency: Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh told students at Malek Ashtar University of Technology that Iran’s progress is far different from the image presented by Western countries.

According to IRNA, reviewing the post–World War II global landscape and the rise of U.S. power, Nasirzadeh said Washington exploited international conditions, geography, and its influence over global institutions to construct a totalizing system of dominance. He added that by expanding its naval capabilities, the United States later asserted that it had the right to maintain a presence across all the world’s oceans.

Commenting on more recent developments, the Defense Minister argued that U.S. interventions—from regional states to Ukraine—have consistently resulted in pressure, conflict, and manipulation of public opinion.

He also noted that in the Middle East, the Israeli regime functions as an instrument of U.S. policy—a platform created by Washington to advance its broader strategic objectives.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasirzadeh highlighted Iran’s defense capabilities, saying that the Islamic Republic is the only country that has delivered a forceful and decisive response to the Israeli regime.

