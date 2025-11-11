Defense Minister reports major advances in Iran’s military production

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh says the country’s defense production capacity has significantly improved in both quality and quantity compared to the period before the 12-day Israeli-imposed war in June.

According to IRNA, addressing an open session of Parliament on Monday during the first-year review of the Seventh Development Plan, Nasirzadeh outlined key achievements and ongoing projects within the defense sector.

He said the ministry has identified 36 major field projects with practical and strategic potential.

“Out of these, 15 projects have achieved between 70% and 100% of their first-year progress targets, five are nearly 70% complete, and 16 are still in the feasibility and development phase,” Nasirzadeh reported, noting that all related documentation has been submitted to lawmakers for review.

The defense minister explained that these projects span a broad range of high-tech and strategic domains, including microelectronics, military connectors, and secure electronic voting systems.

“Our latest focus is to support the government in implementing electronic elections — a step toward modernizing national systems using indigenous defense technologies,” he added.

....................

End/ 257