Friday prayer Imam of Sanandaj stresses boosting Islamic unity in face of adversaries

AhlulBayt News Agency: The interim Friday prayer leader of Sanandaj has warned against the enemies preventing solidarity among Muslims stressing efforts to further boost Islamic unity in face of adversaries seeking division of Muslims.

Mamosta Mohammad Amin Rasti, the interim Friday prayer leader of Sanandaj, emphasized the need for an ideal Islamic society based on unity and stated: Unity in Islamic societies is the forefront of the Islamic world. If we are seeking to achieve an ideal society at the level of a modern Islamic society, unity must be the main topic of society's affairs.



Mamosta Rasti stated: "World powers have come to the conclusion that unity among Muslims will distance them from their goals and prevent them from accessing Muslim resources; therefore, in order to curtail their hands and prevent any power from dominating the wealth of Muslims, we must strengthen comprehensive unity."



He emphasized: "We have repeatedly emphasized that in order for those in power in Islamic countries not to slip and deviate from the path of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), they must act on divine commands. Ignoring God's command in the face of the enemies of Islam will result in nothing but eternal loss for the Islamic world."



The Iranian scholar asserted,” The enemy acts in unison in his actions and is good at penetrating and sowing discord among the united ranks of Muslims” urging Muslims to be vigilant and thwart efforts to undermine this solidarity, which was achieved with the blood of our hearts.”



He concluded: "Shia and Sunni are successful when they are in the same boat and are able to identify opportunities well. It is the duty of all people and religious scholars to be aware of the times and plan for the future of the Islamic world with unity and coherence and present a plan for the synergy of Muslim nations."

