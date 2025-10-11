Friday Prayer Imam of Shiraz: We must cherish blessing of unity and opportunity for strength

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Abdul Wahid Khajav, Sunni Friday Imam of Shiraz stated: “The Islamic world must return to its origin—that is, the path of the Prophet’s tradition and conduct. Some have deviated from the right path and ignored the realities of the Islamic world.”

He continued: “The Prophet’s conduct is clear and well-defined. No one can claim to act based on personal preference, as the path has already been outlined by the Prophet. The Islamic Ummah must adhere to it with strength and perseverance.”



This Sunni scholar stressed: “The Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) are foundational. All programs held across the Islamic world must be rooted in the verses of the Qur’an, the sayings of the Prophet (PBUH), and the teachings of the Imams and great scholars of Islam.”



He noted: “Naturally, if meetings and interactions among scholars and people of knowledge become more frequent, and if dialogue is conducted respectfully and free of tension, it can unify the Islamic world and thwart the enemies’ influence over Muslim lands.”



He added: “Such interactions will also enable the followers of scholars and schools of thought to act more effectively in their own countries and help build a united and content Islamic society. Therefore, we must exert all efforts to preserve the dignity and strength of Muslims and to ensure the victory and support of the Party of God (Hezbollah).”



In conclusion, Sheikh Khajavi stated: “Almighty God has called upon nations to take the Prophet’s tradition as a model, to hold fast to the Holy Qur’an, and to follow the Imams and heralds of the Islamic Ummah—foremost among them Imam Khomeini (RA) and his successor, the Supreme Leader. We must value these blessings and opportunities and never allow ourselves a moment of negligence.”



