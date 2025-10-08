Zionists are using a ‘scorched earth’ strategy to force Gaza’s displacement - Sunni Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sunni scholar, Mamusta Mulla Osama Moradi, said that “This is not a new scheme. It’s a long-standing plan to depopulate Gaza and hand it over to American, Israeli, and British control.”

Mamusta Moradi emphasized that the enemies of Islam are fully aware of the immense potential within the Islamic world and therefore seek to destabilize Muslim nations through external conflicts and covert plots:



“In recent years, global arrogance—led by the U.S., Zionists, and Western powers—has worked tirelessly to prevent political, economic, and military stability in Islamic countries. Their actions reflect the depth of their hostility.”



He described the situation in Gaza as the peak of brutality: “The scale of violence, martyrdom, injuries, and disappearances in Gaza over the past two years far exceeds what is reported by official and unofficial media. It reveals the savage nature of the Zionist regime.”



Moradi condemned the recent Israeli assault on the Sumud Flotilla, which was composed of international human rights activists delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza: “The seizure of the flotilla and its passengers was a blatant war crime. Yet, international institutions remained silent.”



He cautioned against optimism in ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel: “Israel views every Muslim and every Islamic nation as its primary enemy. Their history of broken agreements—especially over the past 80 years—shows that trust is misplaced.”



Moradi also criticized Zionist propaganda aimed at deflecting internal unrest: “They try to convince their own public that eliminating Hamas and the resistance axis will solve their problems. But history proves otherwise. The real losers in this prolonged confrontation will be the Zionists and their American backers.”



He concluded by referencing past failures of Western interventions in the region: “The collapse of U.S. efforts in Afghanistan is a clear example. Today, we must prepare for the inevitable retreat of Israeli occupying forces from Palestinian lands.”



/129