Sunni Cleric: Islamic Unity is Both a Religious Imperative, Defining Struggle of Our Time Against Global Oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamusta Ali Foroutan the Friday Prayer Imam of Muchesh region of Iran accused the United States, Israel regimes, and certain regional actors of deliberately sowing division among Muslims, warning that the enemies of Islam fear the solidarity and consciousness of the Ummah. He noted that Iran’s Supreme Leader has repeatedly urged vigilance against such plots.



Citing Israeli actions in Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon — and U.S. support for them — Foroutan stressed that leaders of Islamic countries bear direct responsibility for responding decisively to these “crimes.” He said religious scholars and intellectuals have a duty, as entrusted by God to prophets and learned men, to stand firm against oppression.



He argued that confronting global arrogance, particularly the U.S. and Israel, is today’s embodiment of jihad in the path of God. The Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, has proven on the world stage that it will not remain silent in the face of injustice, and recent conflicts have shown that Muslims are capable of resisting “the enemies of humanity.”



Foroutan warned that Western powers seek to weaken Muslims through division, but insisted that unity and awareness can neutralize such strategies. He expressed hope that the Islamic Ummah, by adhering to the example of the Prophet and the guidance of the Ahl al-Bayt, will ultimately unite under the leadership of Imam al-Mahdi (AS) and advance toward dignity and strength.



