Bangladeshi scholar praises religious harmony in Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent Bangladeshi scholar Maulana Muhammad Moinul Islam commended the peaceful coexistence of Shia and Sunni Muslims in Iran, emphasizing that the two communities live side by side without conflict.

Moinul Islam made comments at the webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference.



He highlighted Iran’s role in defending the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first qibla of Muslims, and its resistance against American imperialism.



Iran has paid a heavy price in defense of Muslim values, he said, adding that it is our duty to support and befriend this nation.



The scholar also stressed the importance of unity among Muslims, citing divine guidance that calls for solidarity and discourages division. “God created all people and commanded them to remain united,” he noted.



In a cautionary remark about media and public discourse, Moinul Islam urged Muslims to critically evaluate the news they consume.



With the theme “1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet of Blessings and Islamic Nation”, the 39th Islamic Unity Conference will be held from September 7 to 10, 2025, in Tehran.



