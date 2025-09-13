Photos: Commemoration of Birth of Prophet Muhammad and Imam Sadiq at Imam Khomeini Hussainiya

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA – on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad al-Mustafa (PBUH) and Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS), a grand ceremony was held this morning at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya. The event was attended by families of martyrs from the 12-day imposed war, people from various walks of life across the country, and guests of the International Islamic Unity Conference.