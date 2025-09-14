Lebanese professor: Today's convergence is only about Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Talal Atrissi, a professor at the Lebanese University’s Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, says that today's convergence has one overarching theme: Palestine.

Speaking at the webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference, Atrissi emphasized support for Gaza, amplifying voices for Gaza, and severing ties with all countries that support Israel.



Atrissi pointed out that the Conference has consistently upheld the concept of Islamic unity over the years, selecting significant themes for each gathering.



He said that the annual Unity Conference aims to institutionalize the idea of unity and proximity among Islamic sects.



He added that the events unfolding in today’s world transcend past discussions on fostering unity, whether political or cultural.



The situation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, is of paramount importance compared to previous issues discussed, he said.



Highlighting the necessity of unity amidst the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist regime in Gaza, Atrissi noted that Iran has consistently raised these matters in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other meetings with Arab and Muslim leaders.



This is to create a unified stance within the Islamic world to pressure Western nations that support the Zionist regime in its genocidal actions, he added.



With the theme “1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet of Blessings and Islamic Nation”, the 39th Islamic Unity Conference will be held from September 7 to 10, 2025, in Tehran.



