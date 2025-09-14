Palestinian Child 'Al-Baraa', 12, memorizes entire Quran amid Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Despite the ongoing war and bombings in Gaza, 12-year-old Palestinian child Al-Baraa has successfully memorized the entire Quran.

According to Al-Watan, Al-Baraa completed his memorization amid constant explosions, the roar of fighter jets, and evacuation orders that have stripped Gaza’s residents of peace.

The child expressed immense joy and pride upon finishing the Quran, despite the destruction, displacement, and suffering endured by the people of Gaza.

Al-Baraa’s father was martyred last year, and the boy has been displaced multiple times, currently living in conditions lacking even basic necessities.

His uncle shared on Instagram that Al-Baraa also lost his cousin Ahmad, who was the same age and had been his companion in Quran memorization.

Fulfilling a promise made to his father before his martyrdom, Al-Baraa succeeded in memorizing the Holy Quran.

He recited the final verses of Surah Al-Baqarah for his aunt Noor Al-Huda, who lost her children last year, and then began Surah Al-Fatihah for his mother, Hibatullah, who cried with pride and joy.

A video of Al-Baraa’s accomplishment was widely shared on social media, prompting heartfelt reactions from users.

One user wrote, “May God bring benefit to the Muslim community through this Quran memorizer and make him a source of joy and light for his mother.”

Another commented, “O people of Gaza, how pure you are. You are a role model for the nation. May God bless and protect you, Al-Baraa.”

/129