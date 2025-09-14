Israel launches ballistic missiles over Saudi Arabia to strike Hamas in Doha

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel reportedly used fighter jets to launch ballistic missiles into space over Saudi Arabia in a covert operation targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The strike involved eight F-15 and four F-35 aircraft that flew approximately 1,500 kilometers to the Red Sea, from where they launched air-launched ballistic missiles toward Doha, avoiding direct entry into Saudi airspace.

The report stated that Israel’s strategic positioning of jets in the Red Sea allowed the missiles to travel through space, sidestepping accusations of violating Saudi territory.

It further noted that the chosen flight path bypassed Arab airspace and enabled a rapid execution, leaving the United States with minimal time to respond.

Several US officials confirmed that Israel gave the US military only minutes’ notice before the attack, without specifying the exact target.

Despite the vague alert, US space-based sensors tracked the missile launch and trajectory, identifying Doha as the destination, though this intelligence did not reach President Donald Trump’s administration in time to intervene.

A senior US defense official described the operation as “absolutely unimaginable,” stating that the notification came too late to stop the launch.

On Tuesday, Israel struck a residential area in Doha, aiming at Hamas leadership gathered to discuss a Gaza ceasefire proposal.

Although top Hamas figures survived, five members of the group and one Qatari security officer were killed in the attack.

The assault drew widespread condemnation across the region, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of further strikes on Hamas leaders abroad.

The United States views Qatar, home to the Al Udeid airbase near Doha, as a vital ally in the Persian Gulf.

Qatar has hosted Hamas and played a central role in mediating ceasefire negotiations between the group and Israel.

Following the attack, Qatar condemned Israel’s actions as “cowardly” and labeled them “state terrorism,” vowing to respond.

Qatar announced plans to convene an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha to address the Israeli airstrikes on its capital.

