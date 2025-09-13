UN General Assembly backs New York Declaration for two-state solution

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UN General Assembly has approved a draft resolution endorsing the “New York Declaration,” which advocates for a two-state solution and the creation of an independent Palestinian state, while clearly excluding Hamas from the peace process.

The resolution received strong international backing, with 142 nations voting in favor, 12 against, and 10 abstaining.

As reported by Reuters, the declaration denounces Israeli military actions targeting civilians in Gaza, the destruction of infrastructure, the ongoing blockade, and the use of starvation as a weapon.

It also calls for a temporary international stabilization force to be deployed in Gaza, under the authority of the UN Security Council. Hamas is explicitly condemned in the document, which urges the group to disarm.

The seven-page declaration was the result of a UN-hosted international conference in July, jointly sponsored by Saudi Arabia and France. The United States and Israel chose not to participate.

Conference attendees agreed to pursue collective efforts to stop the genocide in Gaza and to work toward a fair, peaceful, and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state framework and a vision for regional stability.

The declaration was formally issued by the conference chairs, France and Saudi Arabia, along with co-chairs of the working groups, including Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Norway, Qatar, Senegal, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the Arab League.

/129