Gaza hospitals on brink of collapse as casualties surpass 228,000

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 38 people were killed and 200 others injured in the last 24 hours due to continued Israeli attacks on the besieged territory.

In its daily update, the ministry stated that two bodies were recovered from under the rubble, raising the total number of casualties since October 7, 2023, to 64,756 dead and 164,059 wounded.

Between March 18, 2025, and today, Gaza has recorded 12,206 deaths and 52,018 injuries, highlighting the ongoing scale of devastation in the region.

The ministry also noted that 14 Palestinians were killed and 143 injured in the past day while attempting to access humanitarian aid or basic supplies. Since the beginning of the aggression, 2,479 people have died and over 18,091 have been injured while seeking food, water, or assistance.

It warned that many victims remain trapped beneath rubble or stranded in streets, unreachable due to a severe shortage of rescue equipment and the collapse of emergency services under the blockade.

In the past 24 hours, two more people, including a child, died from starvation. This brings the total number of hunger-related deaths to 413, including 143 children.

Since the UN officially declared famine in Gaza, 135 deaths due to starvation have been documented, 28 of them children, according to the ministry.

The health system in Gaza is nearing total collapse, with hospitals overwhelmed and essential supplies either depleted or blocked by Israeli restrictions.

