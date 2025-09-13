Hamas calls on UN and Arab League to stop Israeli genocide in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has urged the United Nations, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take full legal and ethical responsibility for protecting the Palestinian people and to act decisively to halt what it describes as genocide, starvation, and forced displacement by the Israeli occupation forces.

In a statement issued on Friday, Hamas condemned the Israeli military for continuing what it called “horrific war crimes” in Gaza, citing the deadly strike on the Sultan family’s home that killed more than 14 people, along with widespread destruction in Gaza City.

Hamas stated that the ongoing Israeli airstrikes across Gaza amount to systematic state terrorism, carried out in open violation of international laws and humanitarian principles, with complete disregard for the consequences of such brutal acts.

The group demanded that Israeli officials, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, be held accountable for the crimes and violations committed against Palestinians.

Hamas also warned that the silence of international institutions and the support provided by the U.S. government effectively give Netanyahu’s administration a green light to continue its campaign of massacres and systematic genocide.

/129