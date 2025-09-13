Bangladeshi Shia cleric stresses Muslim unity as key to confronting Zionist aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Amjad Hossain, a Bangladeshi scholar and preacher, underlined that unity and solidarity among Muslims is the only way to defend the rights of Islamic nations and resist Israeli aggression, warning that internal division is the greatest threat to the Ummah.

He said that if Muslims were united, the Zionist regime would not dare to commit crimes in Gaza or pursue its “Greater Israel” plan. Criticizing Western double standards, he noted that human rights have been turned into a political tool while Muslim disunity enables powers to exploit Islamic nations.

Referring to the Prophet’s tradition of fostering brotherhood, Hossain emphasized that scholars and governments bear special responsibility in promoting unity and taking practical steps beyond verbal condemnation to support Palestine and counter Zionist crimes.

...................

End/ 257