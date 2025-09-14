Pakistan, Egypt condemn Israeli airstrikes on Qatar

AhlulBayt News Agency: The top diplomats of Pakistan and Egypt have denounced Israel's aggression on Qatar, which took place earlier this week.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, received a phone call from Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty on Saturday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said on its account on X, formerly Twitter.

The two officials “strongly condemned the Israeli unprovoked illegal strikes on Doha”, according to the post.

They also discussed the modalities and details of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's foreign ministers' preparatory meeting for the 2025 Arab–Islamic extraordinary summit in Qatar. The foreign ministers' meeting is due to take place on Sunday.

Israel launched an act of aggression on Qatar on Tuesday as he struck the headquarters of top officials of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, in Doha in an attempt to assassinate the officials gathering to review the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The airstrikes were widely condemned. Iran strongly denounced the aggression as well.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi condemned the “criminal aggression” by the Israeli regime against Qatar, urging the Islamic world to adopt a unified and firm stance in response.

...................

End/ 257