Lebanon’s Grand Mufti condemns Israeli aggression, accuses US of complicity in regional crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan, the Grand Mufti of Lebanon, strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s latest aggression, stressing that the United States is a full partner in all the crimes committed by Israel against the nations of the region.

In a statement on Thursday, Qabalan denounced what he described as “Zionist terrorism and Israeli barbarity” targeting the brotherly state of Qatar and leaders of the Hamas resistance movement. He said such acts undermine Arab sovereignty and expose the regime’s record of genocide and international crimes.

“The massacre of Arab sovereignty by the capital of regional terrorism is one of the most dangerous developments in the region,” he said, adding that Lebanon declares its full solidarity with Qatar and the resistance movement, whose determination and sacrifice will only grow stronger in the ongoing historic struggle.

Qabalan underlined that Palestine and the peoples of the region unanimously reject the continued existence of the “criminal regime,” calling for its elimination from the map of history.

The Grand Mufti further stressed that Washington shares full responsibility for Israeli crimes, stating: “America is Israel’s partner in its crimes, genocide, and terrorism. The only solution lies in Arab-Islamic unity to confront Israeli terrorism and American tyranny, which fuels Tel Aviv’s endless atrocities.”

The Zionist regime has recently intensified attacks in the region, drawing widespread condemnation from Muslim nations and resistance groups who stress the need for unity against Israeli aggression.

