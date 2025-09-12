Yemen's leader blasts Arab states for inaction against Israel

The leader of Yemen's Ansarallah Resistance Movement has lashed out at Arab countries for their poor and weak response to the Israel's attack on Qatar, stating that their inaction has violated the dignity of the entire region.

Speaking in a televised speech on Thursday, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi expressed regret over the position of Arab countries that have limited themselves to issuing a statement in response to the Israeli regime's aggression against Qatar, Press TV reported.

The Yemen's leader has criticized Arab states for their weak response to Israel's attack on Qatar, stating that their inaction—including their failure to sever diplomatic ties—violated the dignity of the entire region.

On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on the headquarters of the Hamas resistance movement in the Qatari capital, Doha, in what Israeli media described as an “assassination operation.”

The airstrikes came as Hamas leaders had reportedly convened to discuss the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Houthi noted that targeting Qatar was an aggression against a country “with sovereignty, regional status, and active participation with various countries, including in negotiations related to Gaza.”

“This action is also considered an aggression against all countries in the Persian Gulf,” he added.

According to Houthi, Israel's aggression against Qatar constituted two crimes: first, the targeting of the Palestinian negotiating team, and second, an attack on Qatari sovereignty.

He stated the aim of these acts was to “expand the equation of aggression” against regional countries.

He underscored that Israel carried out the crime with absolute certainty of US backing, which it fundamentally depends on.

Israel is trying to complete the process of establishing “full domination over all of Palestine and then expand beyond its borders,” he said, referring to the regime’s plot to take over Gaza City.

He added that Tel Aviv is carrying out destructive activities in neighboring countries, including Lebanon and Syria, and is pursuing conspiracies against Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq.

Meanwhile, the US views the destruction of regional nations and the facilitation of the "Greater Israel" project as both “a sacred and a highly significant mission”, Houthi said.

"A serious danger from a specific party with a known history and clear objectives is endangering the Islamic Ummah," he said.

He cautioned that ignoring this danger is a sign of “misguidance and a weak stance,” urging the Islamic Ummah to carefully and thoughtfully examine “the hidden motives behind America's position on regional issues, particularly regarding Palestine.”

Houthi identified the absence of practical measures by Arab and Islamic governments as the source of Israel's bullying behavior, stating that this vacuum has allowed the occupiers to grow increasingly arrogant.

"Our nation has raised the flag of jihad in support of the Palestinian people while many parties have become weak and retreated in the face of this oppression," he emphasized.

Since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Yemeni forces have carried out numerous attacks in solidarity with Palestinians, targeting airports, ports, and other sites across the occupied territories. Yemen has repeatedly vowed that these strikes will continue as long as Israel’s war and blockade on the besieged strip persist.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Houthi declared that labeling the US a "supporter of peace" is a major crime and sin, arguing that “this title in no way corresponds to the realities on the ground and Washington's role in supporting the Israeli aggression.”