Millions of people flock to Yemen main squares in support of Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Millions of people flocked to Al-Sabeen Square in the center of the capital, Sanaa, on Friday, and the main squares in the other provinces to participate in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In the marches under “Loyalty to the Martyrs”… All of the protest marches affirmed that the sacrifices made by the Yemeni people are for Allah and in support of Gaza.

The marchers rejected in a statement the reality of division and fragmentation imposed on the nation, adding that any aggression or violation of any inch of Arab and Islamic nation’s countries is a targeting and violation of all states.

The statement declared the Yemeni people’s solidarity with Hamas leaders, who were targeted by Zionist treachery in Qatar, and also the solidarity with the Qatari people and its rejection of the Zionist violation of its rights and the sovereignty of country.

It concluded by praising the escalation of Yemeni armed forces’ military operations, which have recently become more intense deep within the enemy’s territory, referring to the continued and escalating Yemeni military operations in support of Gaza.

