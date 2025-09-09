Yemen targets Ben Gurion and Ramon airports in drone strike

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s armed forces announced that on Monday afternoon, they launched three drones aimed at Israel’s Ben Gurion and Ramon airports, as well as a strategic site near Dimona in southern Israel.

Military spokesperson Yehya Sariee, speaking via Yemen’s al-Masirah satellite channel, stated that the operation had “successfully achieved its objectives.” He emphasized that the attack was carried out in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance, and as a response to what he described as Israel’s acts of genocide and starvation in Gaza.

In response, the Israeli military reported that a drone originating from Yemen triggered air raid sirens in the Be’er Ora settlement near Eilat. According to their statement, the drone was intercepted by Israeli air defense forces.

