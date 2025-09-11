Iran condemns Israel’s ‘terrorist attack’ killing journalists in Yemen

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned a “terrorist attack” by Israel on two media buildings in Sana’a, Yemen, which resulted in the deaths of several Yemeni journalists and civilians.

In a statement late on Wednesday, the ministry called on the United Nations Security Council and the international community to take urgent action to halt Israel’s “war crimes and aggression.”

The ministry denounced the strikes as part of a broader pattern of attacks on civilian infrastructure and residential areas, saying the incident violated fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.

“The repeated assaults by the Zionist regime on regional countries, alongside the ongoing genocide and killing of innocents in occupied Palestine, have dangerously eroded the global legal and moral consensus,” the statement read.

A number of journalists were killed in an Israeli attack on the offices of the 26 September media outlet and the Al-Yaman newspaper on Wednesday.