Pakistan holds annual conference on love of Prophet with emphasis on Muslim Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The annual conference on the love of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was held in Islamabad with the theme of “Unity of the Islamic Nation,” hosted by Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen and supported by the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Religious and political leaders, clerics, scholars, and citizens from across the country attended the gathering, which highlighted the Quran and Sunnah as the supreme authority of the Islamic Ummah. Speakers stressed that love for the Prophet (PBUH) is the foundation of unity among Muslims and reiterated that no change will be allowed in the law protecting his sanctity.

Senator Raja Nasir Abbas, head of Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen, condemned Western policies, pointing to crimes in Gaza and the recent attack on Qatar as examples of U.S. intervention. He warned against reliance on powers that exploit Muslim nations and cited Quranic verses prohibiting friendship with the enemies of religion.

Referring to the recent floods in Pakistan, he called for greater responsibility from officials, urging transparency and empathy toward affected families. He emphasized that ensuring people’s safety and financial security is a government’s foremost duty.

Liaqat Baloch, Deputy Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, also addressed the gathering, stressing that the Islamic world is facing division due to selfishness and external interference. He recalled that the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran once inspired hope across the Muslim world, but said colonial powers sought to present it as a sectarian project to sow discord.

The speakers underlined that unity, solidarity, and adherence to Quran and Sunnah are the only way to confront oppression, overcome crises, and safeguard the dignity of the Islamic Ummah.

