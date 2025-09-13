Pakistani Shia cleric condemns Israeli drone attack on Gaza aid ships as “heinous crime”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Shabbir Hassan Maysami, Secretary General of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s drone attack on ships carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, describing the move as a “heinous and unacceptable crime.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, Maysami said the attack on aid ships once again revealed the cruelty and oppression of the Israeli regime, stressing that no level of condemnation would be sufficient for such actions. He added that the regime has become increasingly hated, isolated and exposed in the eyes of the world’s free people.

The Pakistani cleric underlined that the continuous aggression against Gaza, particularly the assault on ships carrying aid workers and volunteer teams, demonstrates the extent of the regime’s crimes. He said that nations inspired by the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Hussein (AS) may face hardships and sacrifices, but never submit to tyranny or corruption, citing the Palestinian resistance as a living example of this spirit.

Maysami further called on the youth and people worldwide to use modern platforms, including social networks, to amplify their support for the oppressed Palestinian nation, stating that the younger generation can make the voice of justice heard across the globe.

Dozens of international volunteers and humanitarian activists were aboard the aid ships targeted by Israeli drones earlier this week, sparking strong regional and global condemnation.

..................

End/ 257