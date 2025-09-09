Quran Recitation Gathering at Jamiat al-Mustafa Karachi, World-Renowned Qari Muhammad Hussain Khushroui Performs

The event was graced by internationally renowned reciter from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ustad Muhammad Hussain Khushroui, who captivated the audience with his soulful recitation of the Holy Quran.

The gathering was also addressed by Qari Muhammad Hussain’s father, Agha Musa Azimi, Director of Iran’s Cultural Center in Karachi, Dr. Saeed Talebi Nia, and Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Ali Shamsipour.

Dr. Saeed Talebi Nia, in his remarks, emphasized the responsibility of scholars in safeguarding unity and truth.

“On the Day of Judgment, we will be accountable for our words and actions. If any of our statements put the life of a believer at risk, we will bear responsibility. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has stressed the formation of a united Ummah, which is only possible when enmities and divisions are set aside,” he said.

Sharing personal memories, Musa Azimi recounted how his son Muhammad Hussain was inspired by listening to the recitation of Abdul Basit at a very young age. “When I returned home from work, I would listen to Abdul Basit’s recitation. At less than three years old, Muhammad Hussain would repeat alongside me. His voice carried a unique charm, and television channels invited him. We gave him freedom, and he chose Quran recitation as his life’s mission,” Azimi recalled.

Hujjat al-Islam Syed Ali Shamsipour highlighted the transformative role of the Prophet’s mission, saying: “Arabia was immersed in ignorance and darkness until the arrival of the Prophet (PBUH), who turned it into a center of light and guidance. He was known as Al-Sadiq (the truthful) and Al-Amin (the trustworthy) even before his mission, so that when he conveyed God’s message, there would be no doubt. The Quran remains his greatest miracle, continuing to enlighten hearts, and today’s gathering has been illuminated by the presence of a Qari of the Quran.”

The program concluded with a moving recitation of the Holy Quran by Ustad Muhammad Hussain Khushroui, leaving the audience and students deeply inspired.