Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s Personality is Very Inspiring, Says Former Pakistan PM

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sharif made the remarks during a meeting in Lahore with Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, where Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties, regional developments, and expanding cooperation in energy and trade.

Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan is determined to take relations with Iran to new heights, describing the reception of Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian in Lahore as a “pleasant experience.” He congratulated the Iranian people on what he called their “great victory” in the recent conflict with Israel, saying Pakistan stood in solidarity with Tehran.

“Relations with neighbors were neglected in the past, but now we want stronger ties,” Sharif said, adding that Pakistan’s economic conditions are improving “with the grace of God.” He emphasized Iran’s importance as a strategic partner and praised the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlighted that President Pezeshkian’s visit further strengthened bilateral cooperation, reflecting the historic solidarity between the two nations. She noted Iran’s resilience in the recent conflict, adding that her father, Nawaz Sharif, consistently urged prayers for Iran. She also shared that she had studied Persian as a subject during her education, underscoring cultural affinities.

Maryam further said that Punjab is working to recover from recent flood damage, where timely measures helped save thousands of lives.

Iran’s Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s consistent support, noting that relations between the two nations are expanding across economic, trade, and cultural spheres. He announced that Iran will celebrate Iqbal Day on November 9 and that an Iranian musical group will visit Pakistan. He also urged for greater promotion of Persian language in Punjab’s universities.