Path of Prophet is Service to Humanity and Kinship- MWM Punjab President

President of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Punjab, Allama Syed Ali Akbar Kazmi, addressing a Milad-un-Nabi conference, said that the path shown by the Prophet Muhammad is the path of truth and honesty. He emphasized that true peace lies in serving humanity, and the joy and contentment found in helping God’s creation cannot be found elsewhere. He added that the Prophet’s Seerah teaches compassion, kinship, sincerity, morality, and brotherhood.

Allama Kazmi urged that it is the foremost responsibility of the community to extend wholehearted support to those affected by the recent floods across Punjab. He called for donations in the form of financial aid, clothing, food items, grains, milk, tents, and blankets so that the victims do not feel abandoned.

He noted that several organizations across Pakistan are working for flood relief, but highlighted that MWM is delivering top-level services to victims. Acting on the directives of Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, he said, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and its youth wing are working day and night to provide every possible form of assistance.

Allama Kazmi stressed that MWM will continue to support flood victims without discrimination across the Muslim community. He announced that MWM Punjab will organize a series of Seerah conferences under the theme of “Unity Week” throughout the province, with the aim of familiarizing especially the younger generation with the teachings and character of the Prophet, so that they can play a role in establishing the system of the Prophet in Pakistan.