The Holy Prophet’s Guidance a Beacon for Humanity: Allama Maqsood Domki

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the district unit of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan set up a refreshment and reception camp on Station Road, Jacobabad. The arrangements were supervised by local community members including Ghulam Yaseen Pathan, Abbas Sadhayo, Arsalan Domki, and Imran Babar Pathan.

Under the leadership of MWM central leader Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, Shia and Sunni scholars, along with representatives from different schools of thought, welcomed the Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions by showering rose petals.

Addressing the gathering, Allama Domki said: “The noble personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a guide and leader for all of humanity. Today, the heavens and the earth rejoice at the birth of the Prophet of Mercy, sent by the Almighty for all worlds. His virtues, morals, and character are mentioned not only in the Qur’an but also in the Torah, Bible, and Psalms.”

He stressed that Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated collectively by all Muslims, regardless of sect, as a symbol of unity. Extending congratulations to the Muslim Ummah, Domki underlined the need for cohesion and harmony among Muslims worldwide.

Highlighting geopolitical concerns, Domki urged the world’s 1.5 billion Muslims to unite against what he described as “imperialist forces hostile to Islam” and to struggle collectively for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque from Israeli occupation.

He pointed out that Eid Milad-un-Nabi this year is being marked under difficult circumstances, as Palestinians in Gaza, along with Muslims in Yemen and Lebanon, continue to face Israeli aggression. “Israel and the United States have attacked Islamic sanctities,” he said, adding that the Muslim Ummah must respond with unity and stand firmly with the oppressed people of Palestine.