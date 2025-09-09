Lebanese Shia scholar: Resistance victories expose Zionist defeat

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, Vice President of the Supreme Islamic Council of Lebanese Shiites, said the victories of the Islamic resistance have forced the Zionist enemy to acknowledge its defeat, highlighting the unity and resilience of the Islamic nation.

Speaking at the opening of the 39th International Islamic Unity Conference, Al-Khatib noted that the mission of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) inspired humanity to recognize its divine responsibility on earth. He emphasized that the Islamic nation today faces open conflicts with the West and must learn from past defeats to advance its divine goals.

“The enemy seeks to distance Muslims from their divine objectives, but the achievements of the resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, and the region demonstrate the failure of these schemes,” he said. He added that despite direct actions by the Zionist regime, it admitted its inability to overcome the resistance and the unity of the Lebanese nation, including the resilience of the resistance’s weapons and leadership, exemplified by the sacrifices of martyrs like Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Al-Khatib praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for its courageous leadership and continued support of the resistance, including financial aid, reconstruction efforts, and medical assistance for victims of regional disasters. He expressed regret over past insults by some Lebanese officials toward Iran’s role and reaffirmed gratitude from the Lebanese people and resistance leaders.

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Al-Khatib called for stronger coordination among Islamic countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Iraq, and expressed hope that the conference would achieve its objectives to safeguard the interests of the Islamic Ummah.

