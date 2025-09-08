Nation’s unity, Ummah’s solidarity, strategic pillars of resistance: Islamic Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran marks Unity Week with renewed emphasis on national cohesion and Islamic solidarity.

National unity and Islamic solidarity are inseparable foundations for peace, security, and resilience against internal and external threats. In Iran’s official calendar, the days between Rabi al-Awwal 12 - marking Prophet Muhammad’s birthday according to Sunni tradition - and Rabi al-Awwal 17 - based on Shia narration - are designated as Unity Week, a term coined by Ayat. Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

This year’s Unity Week is commemorated under the slogan of “In the light of love for Ahmad, nation’s unity, Ummah’s solidarity,” following Iran’s victorious twelve-day defense against aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime. The triumph is seen as a catalyst for strengthening Islamic unity across the region.

In an interview with Hoj. Dr. Ebrahim Roshanzamir, faculty member at Razavi University of Islamic Sciences, he emphasized that patriotism and national unity have been central to the vision of both Imam Khomeini and Leader Ayatollah Khamenei since the Revolution’s victory.

He noted: “National unity means prioritizing collective interests over personal, sectarian, or political divisions”.

“Peaceful coexistence within defined borders, while respecting ethnic, linguistic, and religious diversity, is essential for societal progress and defense against external threats”, Roshanzamir explained, adding “Geographic borders, once seen as symbolic, now play a real role in shaping unity and resistance”.

He stressed that national unity does not negate Islamic solidarity. Citing Quran and prophetic traditions, he argued: “Muslims must care for the oppressed beyond their borders”.

He referenced the Prophet’s saying that ‘one who ignores the affairs of fellow Muslims is not among them’, highlighting the importance of cooperation with other nations and sharing religious, cultural, and economic ties. “The Islamic Republic of Iran, while prioritizing national interests, extends its hand to fellow Muslim nations and defends the oppressed”.

He described support for the people of Gaza as a clear example of Islamic unity. “If the Zionist regime defeats Palestinian resistance, it will not spare other Muslim nations. Lebanon, Syria, and the recent twelve-day war stand as reminders of this threat”.

He concluded that promoting Islamic unity and supporting Muslim fighters is both a religious and national duty, essential for safeguarding Iran’s interests and preserving national cohesion.

......................

End/ 257