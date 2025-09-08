Indian cleric: Unity Week revives spirit of brotherhood in Islamic Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Seyyed Naqi Mehdi Zaidi, in his Friday prayer sermon on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Unity Week, described this period as an opportunity to recall the Prophet’s life and strengthen solidarity within the Islamic Ummah.

He emphasized that Unity Week, initiated by the late Imam Khomeini (RA) in 1981 to bridge differences between the 12th and 17th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, has become a social and historical movement beyond a religious event. “This initiative breathed a new spirit of love, brotherhood and cohesion among Muslims,” he noted.

Referring to the coincidence of the birth anniversaries of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS), Zaidi underlined that Unity Week reflects the shared axis of all Muslims—God, the Prophet, and the Ahlul Bayt (AS).

Citing the Qur’anic verse on accepting the Prophet’s judgment in disputes, he stressed that true believers must turn to the Prophet’s guidance in resolving differences. He called for the celebrations of the Prophet’s birth—such as street decorations, charity, and gatherings—to serve the goal of reinforcing empathy and unity.

“The essence of Unity Week is to put aside divisions, adhere to the Quran and the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) and Ahlul Bayt (AS), and revive the spirit of brotherhood that once elevated the Islamic nation,” he said.

...................

End/ 257