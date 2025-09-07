Marjaeeyat is shield against conspiracies of enemy: Secretary-General of Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind

AhlulBayt News Agency: Addressing a gathering in Lucknow, Maulana Naqvim Secretary-General of Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind, underlined the central role of religious authority in safeguarding the faith and protecting the Ummah from internal and external plots.

He emphasized that it is the strong connection of believers with their religious leadership that continues to frustrate the designs of adversaries.

He further noted that throughout history, whenever conspiracies were launched to weaken the Muslim community, the guidance of marjaeeyat acted as a shield, ensuring resilience, unity, and direction.

According to him, this bond remains a decisive factor in countering sectarian and political challenges faced by Muslims today.

Maulana Naqvi called upon the faithful to remain vigilant, strengthen their ties with the religious leadership, and continue working collectively to confront oppression and injustice.