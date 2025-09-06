Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession in Patna stresses Muslim unity as life’s lifeblood + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of Unity Week and in commemoration of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the historic Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession was held late on the night of 12 Rabi’ al-Awwal in Patna, the capital of Bihar, with great devotion and respect.

Addressing the gathering, prominent cleric Maulana Murad Raza Rizvi emphasized the urgent need for Muslim unity, declaring: “Unity among Muslims is as vital today as the flow of blood in the body. Enemies of Islam seek to weaken us through sectarianism and discord, but we must learn from the noble example of the Prophet (PBUH), who laid the foundations of brotherhood in Medina.”

He urged the community to set aside differences and strengthen bonds of fraternity: “This is the time to end divisions, build love and solidarity, and stand as one Ummah. If we remain united, no power can weaken us, and the oppression of Palestinians and other oppressed people will also come to an end.”

The presence of Maulana Rizvi at the procession added to the atmosphere of inter-Muslim unity. Reports noted that he personally welcomed participants for nearly three hours, placing garlands on them, offering perfume, and distributing sweets as a gesture of brotherhood.

In a notable show of solidarity, many young participants wore “Free Palestine” stickers on their chests, symbolizing Muslim unity and support for the oppressed.

According to organizers, more than 200 processions joined the event, which concluded at the historic Khanqah near Mangal Talab. The program was organized by the city’s longstanding religious body, Anjuman Paigham-e-Karbala.