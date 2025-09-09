Delhi Tense as Hindu Extremists Desecrate Islamic Flag

AhlulBayt News Agency: The incident, which took place in a Muslim-majority neighborhood already marked by communal sensitivities, quickly escalated the situation.

According to eyewitnesses, the desecration was carried out deliberately, causing deep anger among local residents. “This is not just an insult to our faith but a provocation aimed at disturbing peace,” said Imran Qureshi, a community elder.

Delhi Police confirmed that both accused youths have been arrested, while heavy security has been deployed to prevent further escalation. “Arrangements have been tightened, and law and order are under close watch,” said a senior police officer.

Community members, however, stressed that arrests alone are not enough. “We demand strict and exemplary punishment so that such hate-driven acts are not repeated,” said Fatima Begum, a resident.

The incident comes at a time when reports of Hindu extremist groups targeting Muslim religious symbols and practices have been rising across different parts of India. In recent weeks, several cases of provocation and communal targeting have heightened concerns about the safety and dignity of minorities.

Usmanpur, which witnessed large-scale violence during the 2020 Delhi riots, remains especially vulnerable. The fresh act of desecration has revived painful memories of past unrest, when over 50 people lost their lives, most of them Muslims.

Muslim community leaders have called on authorities to take urgent measures to prevent the spread of hate crimes. “The world must take note that such repeated provocations are threatening India’s fragile communal harmony,” said Mohammad Rizwan, a local resident.

Police have assured that monitoring and preventive steps are being taken, but residents remain wary. The incident underscores the growing concerns over increasing acts of religious provocation by Hindu extremists in recent times, threatening to destabilize peace in one of the world’s most populous cities.