India Shia Cleric: Unity Among Muslim Ummah is Greatest Need of Time

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sayyed Safdar Hussain Zaidi, Director of Jamia Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS) in Jaunpur, addressed the second webinar of the 39th International Islamic Unity Conference, highlighting the urgent need for solidarity among Muslims worldwide.

He said that in the fifteenth century after the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), achieving the divine goal of unity—particularly among the Muslim Ummah and followers of the Kalima—has become the most important necessity of the age.

Zaidi underlined that “Unity Week” should not be seen as a mere slogan but as a vital requirement, not only for the Muslim Ummah but for humanity at large.

According to him, if Muslims wish to overcome materialist powers and bloodthirsty enemies throughout history, they must uphold the banner of unity.

He further noted that today, the dignity and influence of Islam and Muslims have reached new heights, which he attributed to the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Zaidi said Ayatollah Khamenei has taken significant steps toward fostering Islamic unity and that the results of these efforts are now visible across the world.

Concluding his remarks, Zaidi stressed that the presence of eminent scholars and dignitaries during “Unity Week” and at the Islamic Unity Conference itself is a clear sign of the defeat of Islam’s enemies and the victory of the religion.

He added that preserving this unity is essential for the Muslim Ummah to effectively counter hostile conspiracies.