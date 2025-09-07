Kashmir Reader Stresses Islam’s Rejection of Caste and Call for Human Equality

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Kashmiri outlet Kashmir Reader has published an article highlighting Islam’s rejection of caste-based hierarchies and discrimination, while indirectly criticizing India’s entrenched caste system.

According to the report, Islamic scholars and religious experts emphasize that the teachings of Islam deny all forms of caste and race-based superiority, instead promoting brotherhood and human equality. It recalled the words of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) in a sermon: “No Arab has superiority over a non-Arab, no black over a white; all are from Adam, and Adam was created from dust.”

The article noted that Islam regards piety and justice as the only true measures of human merit. It described caste divisions and social discrimination as remnants of the “age of ignorance” and incompatible with Islamic principles.

Extending its critique to the caste system in India, Kashmir Reader cited research and statistics showing that caste-based discrimination not only deepens inequality and social injustice but also undermines unity and fraternity. It stressed that women from lower castes are particularly vulnerable to domestic violence and social exploitation.

The article concluded that Islam’s message of equality and fraternity offers an alternative to oppressive social systems that perpetuate division and injustice.

**************

End/ 345