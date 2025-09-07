Anti-Migrant Protests Sweep Europe and Australia Amid Fears of Rising Islamophobia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Large-scale anti-migrant protests have erupted across Europe and Australia in recent weeks, raising concerns over escalating Islamophobia and deepening social divisions

In the United Kingdom, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in several cities, with tensions particularly high near hotels housing asylum seekers. Ireland has also seen similar protests, fueled by anger over housing shortages and pressure on public services.

In Australia, more than 45,000 people participated in rallies branded as the “March for Australia,” which critics say targeted Muslim migrants and the government’s multicultural policies. Western media reported that many of these demonstrations were driven by far-right groups and even neo-Nazi movements, highlighting a growing trend of extremist mobilization.

Observers have warned that the surge in such protests risks normalizing anti-Muslim sentiment, intensifying social polarization, and providing momentum to extremist organizations across the West. Human rights advocates argue that governments must address underlying socioeconomic grievances without scapegoating migrants.

The developments come as activists prepare for another controversial rally, dubbed the “Freedom of Speech Festival,” scheduled to take place in London on September 13, which is expected to further inflame debate over immigration, diversity, and national identity.

