Irish broadcaster announces boycott of Eurovision if Israel participates amid Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Irish Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) has announced that it will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest alongside “Israel”, which would be unacceptable given the ongoing brutal crimes against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The IBC said in a statement on Thursday that it did not participate in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest if “Israel” would participates,” following protests against Israeli participation in last year’s Eurovision contest due to the crimes committed in Gaza.

“We are deeply concerned about the deliberate killing of journalists in Gaza and the denial of access to the Strip for international journalists,” the IBC added.

Slovenia and Spain have threatened to withdraw from the competition if “Israel” participates.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) stated that it would hold a “structured and in-depth” dialogue with member broadcasters on how to manage participation, geopolitical tensions, and how other organizations dealing with similar challenges.

The Israeli occupation closed its embassy in Dublin, Ireland, last December in protest against Ireland’s decision to recognize the Palestinian state, amid mounting accusations of genocide against the people of Gaza.

