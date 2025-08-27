Merz: Berlin will not support UN recognition of Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Berlin will not join a growing initiative by Western allies to recognize the state of Palestine.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Merz said Tuesday Germany would not participate in plans by Canada, Australia, and France to recognize Palestine at next month’s United Nations General Assembly.

“The Canadian government and the Canadian Prime Minister are aware of the German federal government’s position regarding the possible recognition of Palestine as a state. We will not support this initiative,” Merz said.

The German leader also ruled out reconsidering the stance in light of Israel’s deadly attacks in Gaza, which targeted journalists and healthcare workers on Monday. “The events of the last few days and hours have not changed our stance,” he added.

More than 140 UN member states already recognize Palestine, with Spain, Ireland, and Norway joining the ranks last year.

Canada’s prime minister announced last month that his government plans to recognize Palestine at the General Assembly, while French President Emmanuel Macron has indicated similar intentions.

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to recognize the Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, unless Israel takes “substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire, and commit to a long-term sustainable peace reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.”

Starmer faces growing pressure from within his Labour Party to adopt a tougher stance on Israel, as Europe and its allies continue to face criticism for supplying arms used in Gaza despite repeated calls from human rights organizations to halt weapons transfers.

