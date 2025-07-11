Foreign Ministry spokesperson: Germany should be made accountable for acting as ‘an accomplice’ in Israel’s crimes

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Germany should be held accountable for its support for the Israeli regime’s criminal acts.

“Chancellor Friedrich Merz persists in his support for Israeli regime’s lawless behaviour & atrocity crimes at the cost of contravening the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and int’l law,” said Esmaeil Baqaei on his X page on Friday.

He added, “Herr Merz, a law graduate, must know very well that Israel’s unprovoked armed attack against Iran was a flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations and a blatant act of AGGRESSION.”

“Endorsing an injustice is no less than complicity in it.”

He also said, “German Chancellor’s persistent backing of Israeli regime’s war of aggression against Iran & the ensuing war crimes entails German government’s int’l responsibility for acting as an accomplice in Israel’s wrongful/criminal acts, and the German government cannot shrug it off.”