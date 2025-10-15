Germany lifts arms ban on Israel amid Gaza ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: The German government announced that it will lift restrictions it had imposed on arms supplies to Israel, in a move the German Vice Chancellor described as “a shift in policy following the Gaza peace plan.”

This important decision comes as the ceasefire continues for the third consecutive day.

In a statement, German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said on Sunday that the government would “reassess the situation” regarding arms exports, in light of recent positive developments.

Germany, which is the second largest arms supplier to the occupation after the United States, announced last August the suspension of arms exports that could be used in the Gaza Strip, in protest against the occupation’s plans to expand its military operations at that time.

