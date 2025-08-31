Ireland urges EU to take action against Israel over Gaza massacres, famine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ireland on Saturday called on the European Union (EU) to take concrete measures against Israel, citing what it described as “horrific massacres” and famine in Gaza Strip.

Ahead of an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Copenhagen, Denmark, Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simon Harris, affirmed that “statements of condemnation are no longer enough.”

Harris stressed that the ongoing massacres, famine, and increasing military attacks in Gaza are “deeply shocking,” urging an immediate ceasefire and the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid.

The Irish minister called on the EU to act immediately and take tangible steps against “Israel” for violating its legal obligations. He also warned that his country would take action in cooperation with like-minded nations if the EU does not move collectively.

.....................

End/ 257