Irish President: Gaza genocide marks “tragic period”, threat to democracy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Irish President Michael D. Higgins described the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as a “tragic period” in world history, noting that it represents a threat to democracy.

This came as part of a wave of global condemnation of the Israeli occupation, especially after the United Nations officially declared a state of famine in Gaza city.

In an interview with Irish radio, Higgins emphasized the presence of three members of the Israeli government who seek illegality and do not care about international law, noting that Israel aims to sever the connection between the West Bank and Gaza.

He explained that a “world of unaccountability” represents the most serious threat to democracy.

...................

End/ 257